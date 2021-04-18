Vancouver Police are investigating the murder of a man in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighourhood

Photo: Contributed

Vancouver Police are investigating the murder of a man last night in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighourhood.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls for shots fired outside Cardero’s restaurant near Coal Harbour Quay and Cardero Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary evidence indicated the shooting was targeted and investigators do not believe there is a specific public safety risk at this time related to the incident.

“Although this shooting was targeted, we are very concerned about the potential impact on the public of an incident like this," says Const. Tania Visintin, VPD.

"This happened in a busy spot on a nice evening and an innocent person could have gotten hurt."

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is Vancouver’s fifth homicide of the year.