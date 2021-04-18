Vaccine registration opens to all B.C. adults this week

Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health

The province is inviting all adults in British Columbia to register for their COVID-19 vaccination this coming week.

B.C. has been rolling out the majority of its vaccination based on age, and currently, residents 63 and older are booking their vaccine appointments. Those between 55 and 65 can also receive their AztraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy.

Prior to booking appointments, residents must first register online here, before public health will reach out about booking the appointment.

The province has asked people to stagger their registration by age “to preserve system capacity.”

Starting Monday, people 40 and older are invited to register online, followed by 35 and older Tuesday, 30 and older Wednesday, 25 and older Thursday and 18 and older Friday.

To register, people will need to provide their personal health number, postal code, name, date of birth and email address.

As of Friday, close to 1.3 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in B.C.