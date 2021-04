Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

The highway is now fully cleared.

ORIGINAL 12:45 p.m.

Highway 1 is partially closed west of Sicamous Saturday, and single lane, alternating traffic is in effect for the time being.

DriveBC is reporting the closure is for a vehicle recovery near Sicamous after a crash earlier Saturday morning.

Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control crews.

The next update on the situation is expected at 1:30 p.m.