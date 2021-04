Photo: DriveBC Kootenay Pass Hwy 3, Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east.

Motorists travelling east on Highway 3 are being advised of a planned closure of Highway 3 on Saturday.

The Kootenay Pass will be closed for about two hours starting at 3 p.m. on April 17 for avalanche mitigation work.

An alternate route is available Nelson to Creston; Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry.