Dix: Delay of Moderna vaccine 'disappointing'

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Health Minister Adrian Dix

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix is calling the delay in the Moderna vaccine announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “disappointing.”

Earlier Friday, Trudeau said Moderna would only be delivering about 650,000 of the 1.2 million doses promised by the end of April.

In a statement, Dix called the inconsistent delivery of vaccines a “consistent problem.”

“We know how eager people are to be vaccinated,” Dix said. “I am proud of B.C.’s rapid delivery of vaccines into people's arms, especially in our age-based, clinically extremely vulnerable and Indigenous vaccination campaigns. By the time new shipments of Pfizer arrived this week, we had utilized our existing supply. The same is true for Moderna.”

Dix was quick not to assign blame for the delay, calling the inconsistent supply “simply a reality.”

“The federal government has said it will send additional doses of Pfizer in May and June. Doses in April would be more helpful, but we appreciate the ongoing effort and commitment of the federal government,” Dix said.

He called the Pfizer vaccine the “workhorse” of B.C.'s age-based vaccination program, has it's delivery has been reliable in recent months. Trudeau also announced Friday morning that Canada had ordered an additional 8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 4 million of which will come in May, 2 million in June and the last 2 million in July.

“While our ability to offer vaccine doses to people in B.C. depends on supply distributed by the federal government, as well as consistent and regular delivery of allocated doses by vaccine suppliers, the provincial and federal governments' logistics teams are working closely together and are routinely providing important feedback to improve the process,” Dix said.

To date, close to 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C.

Currently, those 64 and older can book their age-based vaccination, while those between 55 and 65 can receive their AztraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy.