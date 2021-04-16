B.C had 1,005 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 cases were identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, including 110 cases in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 117,080, and there are now 10,081 active cases in the province. This is 29 more active cases than Thursday, and once again, the highest number of active cases in the province since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations in B.C. have been rising at a quicker pace this week, and another 16 people have been hospitalized since Thursday, for a total of 425. Of these, 127 people are being treated in ICU.

Another 15,877 people across the province are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Six more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,530.

Thursday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said that about 60 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases across the province are now “variant of concern” cases, with the P.1 and B.1.1.7 variants making up an equal amount of new cases.

There were 46,228 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,282,091 doses. Of these, 87,970 were second doses.

Currently, those 64 and older can book their age-based vaccination, while those between 55 and 65 can receive their AztraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy.

Friday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Moderna will be delivering just 650,000 doses of its vaccine to Canada by the end of April, rather than the 1.2 million doses that were promised. But the country has ordered 8 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine through to the summer.