North Shore Rescue calls slackline between mountains, 'extremely dangerous'

Photo: North Shore Rescue

A good Samaritan may have saved lives and helped prevent a tragic accident.

According to the North Shore Rescue Facebook page, there appears to be a serious safety violation near the Cypress Mountain resort area.

"We were just notified that it appears someone has set up a slackline on Strachan. This is EXTREMELY dangerous and could kill our members flying in the area. We and the RCMP also fly at night - there is zero chance of seeing one of these lines at night," states the Facebook post.

The post indicates that North Shore Rescue and RCMP helicopters frequent the area and the setup is extremely dangerous.

"Please do not set up these lines in areas where helicopters fly, especially in busy areas such as the North Shore. Thank you to the good samaritan who emailed us with photos to let us know of this hazard."

According to CTV News Vancouver, North Shore Rescue had been doing helicopter training in the area Thursday, which included flying with members suspended from a longline.

Slacklining refers to the act of walking, running or balancing along a suspended length of flat webbing that is tensioned between two anchors and is very similar to tightrope walking.

The line is being removed as of Friday.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver