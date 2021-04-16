Surrey Mounties looking for man wanted on more than a dozen counts of fraud

Photo: RCMP

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with multiple frauds.

They say Clayton Brooks Hayden has been charged with 13 counts of fraud under $5,000 after the financial crime unit identified a suspect in a series of alleged frauds last November and December.

The victims were allegedly approached by a man who asked them to deposit a cheque into their account through ATMs and withdraw funds for the man, learning days later that the cheques were fraudulent.

The Mounties say the victims lost a combined total of more than $10,000 as a result.