B.C. had 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths, in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, 1,205 more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 69 in the Interior, and active cases across the province have reached a new high.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 116,075, and there are now 10,052 active cases in the province. This is 231 more active cases than Wednesday, and the highest number of active cases the province has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations rose by 12 since Wednesday, to 409, and 125 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

Another 16,217 people across the province are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Three more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,524.

There were 45,031 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,235,863 doses.

Currently, those 64 and older can book their age-based vaccination, while those between 55 and 65 can receive their AztraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is presenting the latest epidemiological modelling data Thursday afternoon.