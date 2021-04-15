CBSA seizes $3.5 million worth of cocaine bricks hidden in personal care products

Photo: CBSA The 64 bricks of suspected cocaine which were seized at the Canada-U.S. border

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has seized 64 bricks of suspected cocaine from a tractor-trailer carrying personal care products.

According to the CBSA, a commercial driver entered Canada in a tractor-trailer and, during the secondary examination, border services officers “noticed anomalies.”

The officers unloaded the trailer and found a total of 64 individually wrapped brick-shaped objects.

They tested the contents, which returned positive for suspected cocaine.

The bricks had a combined weight of 71.5 kilograms (nearly 160 pounds) with an estimated value of over $3.5 million.

The CBSA’s Pacific Region Intelligence Section was engaged and worked with the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit on the cross-border smuggling attempt investigation.

The RCMP then took custody of the driver and the drugs.

“The discovery of 64 bricks of suspected cocaine is the direct result of diligent work by our border services officers. They kept Canadians safe by preventing these drugs from entering our communities,” said Yvette Lebrun, CBSA’s director for the Pacific Highway District.