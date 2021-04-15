Hospice services return to Delta as facility reopens after lengthy fight

Photo: The Canadian Press

Hospice services are once again available locally to residents of Delta as Fraser Health officially reopens the Irene Thomas Hospice.

The launch ends a bitter and lengthy battle between the province and a provincially funded society that formerly operated the hospice, but refused to provide medical assistance in dying.

Members of the former Delta Hospice Society objected on religious grounds to a requirement to offer medically assisted deaths, prompting legal action, removal of provincial funding and an order for the society to vacate the facility.

Fraser Health took possession of the 10-bed hospice on March 31, and made several upgrades and repairs before the Thursday opening.

Jim Sinclair, chairman of the Fraser Health board of directors, issued a statement thanking Delta residents and city councillors for their support during the transition.

He says the reopened hospice puts patients and their families first, and ensures access to end-of-life care in a home-like setting tailored to meet all needs.