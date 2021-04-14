Abbotsford woman wins $1 million Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize

Photo: BCLC

Abbotsford's Ying Chun Chen is a fan of playing the lotto, and always chooses her own numbers because it's "fun and entertaining."

Now, Chen can enjoy lots of entertainment after winning the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed $1-million prize in the March 6 draw, the BC Lotteries Corp. says.

Chen was out for lunch with her husband and their son and daughter-in-law when she heard someone in Abbotsford had won. She checked her ticket – and lo and behold, she was the winner.

The family was shocked, reports Chen: “They couldn’t believe that it was real.”

Although the province's newest millionaire says she hasn't done much more besides enjoying going for walks and keeping busy around the house, Chen has plans to use her winnings to purchase a new home.

“It’s really exciting, and I’m very grateful to be a winner,” Chen says. “It will change my life.”