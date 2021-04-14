'Shana’s killers are still out there,' says family of unintended shooting victim

Photo: Contributed

The family of Shana Harris, the unintended victim in a Surrey shooting, is appealing to the public for help to find her killer.

Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at a residence near 108 Avenue and 139A Street on Feb. 4. When they arrived, they discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

While the man survived, 22-year-old Harris died in hospital. The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident, but investigators believe that she was an "unintended victim."

Investigators say they have been following the evidence trail for the past two months and a significant amount of information has been gathered.

“There was speculation at the onset of the investigation about who was the actual intended victim of the shooting,” says Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “After careful analysis of the evidence gathered so far, we believe that Shana was the unintended victim of a targeted shooting.”

IHIT is calling on the public to help further its investigation.

Harris's family appealed to the public with a prepared statement, which said, in part:

"The last two months have been the most difficult two months of our lives.... It’s the phone call that no family ever wants or expects to get.

"Shana’s killers are still out there. We are reaching out to the public for any information that might help bring justice to those responsible and bring closure to our family and justice for Shana.

"The events of that day have not only ripped a huge hole in the hearts and lives of our family, but also the many friends and people that Shana met during her short time on this earth.

"At the time of her death, Shana was in active addiction. She aspired to escape her life of addiction and wanted to become an addictions counsellor. Shana would always want to help others, so we feel her legacy should do just that. Shana’s middle name was Faith. We may have lost Shana, but we are keeping the Faith.

In Shana’s honour, we have set up a Facebook page called I Am Shana’s Voice. Our hope is to not only advocate to our government for changes, resources, and supports that are needed to help protect our children and our families, but also, to set up support groups and connect families that are facing similar struggles."