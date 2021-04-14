Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty responds to death threat

Photo: Contributed

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty took to social media to send a message of his own after his family became the subject of a death threat over the weekend.

"Today I received another threat," he said in a video posted Sunday on Facebook and Twitter. "So I want too send a message – I don't run and I don't hide.

"You threaten my family, you approach my family, and I will take appropriate action – and that's not a threat, that's a promise."

In the 20-second clip, a stern-looking Doherty did not go into details regarding what was said in the threat or what it was about.

His office issued a brief statement in which Doherty said his family is safe and thanked those who provided notes of concern.

"As I mentioned in my video, I have taken appropriate action and notified the RCMP and the House of Commons Protective Services," he said. "As this case is currently under investigation, I cannot comment further.”