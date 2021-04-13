BCRFA, ABLE BC said conversations with Dr. Bonnie Henry indicate restrictions on indoor dining could be extended

Photo: Colin Dacre

Public health orders restricting indoor dining could be extended to May, according to a statement from the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

The BCRFA sent an email notification to their restaurant industry community, saying the association had met Tuesday afternoon with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Dr. Brian Emerson, deputy provincial health officer.

“Our conversation has indicated that the current PHO order restricting in-restaurant dining will be extended beyond April 19 through to May,” the BCRFA said in the email.

“This is a result of the continued high number of daily cases, and the province’s goal to have restrictions in place that avoid socialization and gathering indoors, for now.”

The BCRFA said they will also be working with Henry and Emerson on a patio guidelines document which will provide clarity around the requirements for restaurant patios.

Another notification, sent from B.C.'s Alliance of Beverage Licensees, said it is likely the indoor dining ban will be extended until late May.

“Our executive director Jeff Guignard spoke directly with Dr. Henry this afternoon,” ABLE BC's statement said.

“Although nothing has been finalized, it is highly likely that the current ban on indoor dining will be extended at least until after the May long weekend.”