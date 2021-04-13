Cloverdale Rodeo fairgrounds to be used for 'mass vaccinations' in 2021

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of the annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair say this year's event will be cancelled to get more people vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

Fraser Health is currently providing COVID-19 ‘mass vaccinations’ at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, which is located at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds, explains a news release.

Vaccinations will continue through the end of the year.

The Cloverdale Rodeo is supporting the vaccination initiative by committing a "significant portion of the Fairgrounds" for free public parking.

“We support everyone that is getting vaccinated,” states Shannon Claypool, President of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association.

The decision to forfeit space for COVID-19 vaccinations will result in a loss of income for the Association. However, Claypool explains the Association’s choice this way: “Until this health emergency has been corralled up, everyone needs to do everything they can for the sake of our community.”

Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair to return in 2022

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair will resume occurring each Victoria Day weekend, with the next being May 20 - 23, 2022. The Rodeo’s 75th Anniversary celebration is being postponed to next year.

“We take off our hat to the Rodeo’s fans, sponsors and the entire community,” adds Claypool. “We’re sad not to be providing thrills, fun, and memories this year. However, everyone’s understanding will be rewarded next year with an exciting, rip-roaring shindig well worth the wait.”

While there won't be a rodeo in 2021, the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation states that it will continue to award scholarships to young, local leaders this year.

Besides the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, nearly 1,000 events are held each year at the fairgrounds, such as fun runs and trade shows.

The Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association manages the Fairgrounds, stewarding the 90 acre, eight facility property for the community.