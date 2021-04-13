BC announces 873 new coronavirus cases, including 72 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 873 new coronavirus cases over the past day, including 72 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 113,702, although the vast majority have already recovered. The government says a delay in its public health data systems means the numbers today are preliminary and may be adjusted.

There are now 9,756 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 377 people in hospital, 116 of whom are in intensive care. There are 258 active variant cases in the province.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the province's toll to 1,515.

In B.C., 1,148,993 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

"People 65 and older, Indigenous peoples 18 and over, and individuals who have received their 'clinically extremely vulnerable' letter are now eligible to receive their vaccine. People 55 to 65 may also book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine at pharmacies throughout the province,” the government said in a statement.