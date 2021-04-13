Grant-application process now open for B.C. businesses impacted by COVID-19 'circuit breaker'

Photo: Pixabay

B.C.'s COVID-19 'circuit breaker,' in an effort to reduce further transmission of the virus and its variants, remains in effect until April 19, 2021.

As a result of the amendments, which includes no indoor dining at local restaurants, the province made an announcement earlier this month of a $50-million relief grant for businesses impacted by the three-week suspension.

The application process for that fund is now open for eligible bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres, and will remain open until June 4.

Known as the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant, approved funding can range from $1,000 to $10,000 and can be awarded to businesses of any size in operation since Feb. 1, 2021.

"The grant will provide affected businesses with one-time funding to help with expenses like rent, insurance, employee wages, maintenance and utilities," reads a release from B.C.'s Ministry of Jobs Economic Recovery and Innovation this morning (April 13).

"It can also help cover unexpected costs, such as the purchase of perishable goods, that resulted from COVID-19 restrictions."

The 'circuit breaker' was implemented on March 31, 2021, when Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported multiple daily spikes of 1,000-plus cases.

She introduced a pause was in place on indoor dining at restaurants, but outdoor patio dining, take-out and delivery services could still continue, along with a hold on indoor group fitness activities.

However, individual or one-on-one activities are still allowed.

B.C.'s Jobs Ministry says, to be eligible, businesses are required to provide the following:

Confirm it has been affected by the recent provincial health orders

Provide electronic banking information

Confirm it is registered as a B.C. business

Produce a business validation document, such as a business licence, liquor licence, notice of assessment or lease agreement

Confirm majority ownership and operations and payment of taxes in B.C.

The province adds if a business has been closed, or had their licences revoked, resulting from violating provincial public health orders, the grant-application process won't be open to them.

For more information, you're encouraged to visit the B.C. government's business relief page.

As of this publication, the province has recorded 112,829 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,289 more infections since Friday (April 9).

This includes 1,513 deaths, 9,937 active cases, 121 people in critical care among 368 hospitalizations, and 101,216 recoveries.

To date, more than 1.1 million vaccines have been administered, including more than 1.024 million first doses.