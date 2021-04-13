Alchemy Yoga Studio in Revelstoke fined for holding classes despite restrictions

Photo: Contributed

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to support a Revelstoke yoga studio that was fined more than $2,500 for violating public health orders.

On April 8, Revelstoke RCMP responded to a report the business was continuing to operate and host adult fitness classes in contravention of pandemic restrictions.

Sgt. Chris Dodds said police attended and found a number of patrons on site who were prepared to participate in a group-fitness class.

Dodds says police spoke with a representative of the business, explained the current COVID-19 regulations and restrictions, along with the consequences for failing to abide by public health orders.

Despite those discussions, the owner-operator proceeded with the class, so police issued a pair of violation tickets under the Emergency Program Act – $2,300 for organizing or hosting a non-compliant event, and $230 for failing to comply with direction.

“We stand in support of Rebecca Marchildon and The Alchemy Yoga Studio,” said a statement on the GoFundMe page, which was started by Christiane Duclos.

“Rebecca was issued a hefty (and unlawful) fine for holding a yoga class with five people at her studio in Revelstoke. Even though government safety guidelines have crippled her business, Rebecca has complied every step of the way. Not one single case of transmission has been traced to The Alchemy Studio over the course of the last year, and government officials are now trying to force her to close her doors to members who are using her facility to stay healthy and active. For a small business that is already in the red, this would be the nail in the coffin.”

Dodds said police “certainly can and will" enforce provisions under the Emergency Program Act.

"We continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement actions are not required.”