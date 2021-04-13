Homeless man charged after pushing pregnant woman to the ground in Surrey

Photo: File photo

Surrey RCMP have arrested a man in relation to an assault of a pregnant woman last month.

Roger Evanson, 49, of no fixed address has been charged with one count of assault and is being held in custody.

The investigation began on March 23, after a pregnant woman was pushed to the ground in what appeared to be an unprovoked assault on March 21.

With the assistance of the public, a suspect was identified and on April 10, Evanson was arrested in Langley.

“Thank you to the media and the public for playing a big role in helping us advance this investigation,” said Sgt. Elenore Sturko. “Tips from the public not only helped us to identify the suspect, but also helped to bring forward an additional witness.”