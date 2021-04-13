One of three stolen puppies in Surrey has been found, still looking for other two

Photo: RCMP Rosie has been returned to her owners after being stolen in Surrey.

One found and two to go.

Surrey RCMP have recovered one of three stolen puppies.

Sgt. Elenore Sturko said on April 10, three American Bulldog puppies were stolen in a break and enter which occurred at a residence in the 17400 block of 8 Avenue.

On April 12, 2021, following reports in the media, Surrey RCMP received information from the public and was able to recover one of the puppies.

The puppy had been sold to a member of the public at a car show in Mission over the weekend.

“This investigation is still ongoing and officers believe that the other two puppies may have also been sold in a similar manner,” said Sturko in a press release. “Investigators are now looking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.”

Sturko said the owners were very happy to get their puppy, “Rosie” back and hope the public will help bring the other two puppies back home safely as well.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or click here.