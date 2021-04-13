Hereditary chief says 'third-party activism' not supported by Vancouver Island First Nation

Photo: Glacier Media

Vancouver Island's Pacheedaht First Nation says it will determine what will be logged and ­preserved in its territory through a resource stewardship plan, and it does not support “third-party activism” taking place in the disputed Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew.

In a statement signed by Pacheedaht Hereditary Chief Frank Queesto Jones and Chief Councillor Jeff Jones, the nation said it has always harvested and managed forestry resources, including old-growth cedar, for “cultural, ceremonial, domestic and economic purposes.”

“Our constitutional right to make decisions about forestry resources in our Territory, as governing authority in our Territory, must be respected,” the statement said.

The Fairy Creek area has been blockaded for eight months in a bid to protect what protesters say are some of the last old-growth stands of cedar on South Vancouver Island.

Teal-Jones Group, which holds the tree farm licence and approved cut-blocks and has the support of First Nations, wants to begin logging about 200 hectares along a ridge line above the Fairy Creek watershed and has a court injunction to remove the protesters.

There has been a tense standoff since the B.C. Supreme Court granted the injunction April 1, with the Rainforest Flying Squad saying they are willing to be arrested. So far, RCMP have not moved in on the blockade.

The Pacheedaht said the nation’s ownership and management of forest resources within its territory “need to be acknowledged.”

“We do not welcome or support unsolicited involvement or interference by others in our territory, including third-party activism,” the statement said. “Pacheedaht needs to be left in peace to engage in our community-led stewardship planning process.”

The First Nation said its Integrated Resource Stewardship Plan will include the identification of special sites, ­traditional-use areas and places where conservation measures will be in place.

The statement said its has secured commitments from tenure holders such as Teal-Jones and the province to suspend and defer third-party forestry activities within “specific areas identified by Pacheedaht. This will result in the implementation of an immediate interim conservation measure.”

No specific sites were revealed by the Pacheedaht, who said “we have inherent governance rights and sacred responsibilities to manage the human use of resources in our territory.”

The Pacheedaht and province agreed on a forestry revenue agreement in 2017.

The Rainforest Flying Squad referred comment on Monday to Pacheedaht elder Bill Jones, who has supported the protest movement and disagrees with both the hereditary and elected chiefs.

Jones said the statement was made without calling a meeting to discuss it with members of the community.