Street racing Mustangs 'corralled' in Surrey at more than twice the limit

Photo: Glacier Media

Police "corralled" four Mustangs (the four-wheeled variety) in Surrey earlier this month.

The sports cars were caught doing 135 km/h, according to a press release from Surrey RCMP. The highest speed limit in Canada is on the Coquihalla Highway, where the limit is 120 km/h.

Where the Mustangs were caught, the limit is just 60 km/h, however.

The drivers caught April 4 on 184 Street near 53 Avenue, in Cloverdale just west of Langley, after an officer watched them race by.

Each of the drivers was issued a ticket for "excessive speeding" and the cars were impounded for one week for street racing.

"High-risk driving behaviour, which includes speeding, is one of the leading causes of collisions in B.C.," said Sgt. Roger Green in a press release issued Monday.