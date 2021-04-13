106 tickets issued for refusal of hotel quarantine after arriving in Vancouver

Photo: YVR

More than 100 passengers arriving at Vancouver International Airport have refused to go to a government-authorized accommodation upon arrival to Canada.

As of April 7, the Public Health Agency of Canada is aware of 106 tickets that have been issued to travellers for arriving in British Columbia without having booked a GAA hotel and subsequently refusing to go to one, says spokesperson Tammy Jarbeau.

The fine for refusing to go to a quarantine hotel is a whopping $3,000.

Individuals who contravene the mandatory isolation or mandatory quarantine requirements, including the instructions of a quarantine officer, may also be subject to a range of enforcement measures under the Quarantine Act. Maximum penalties include a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.

Additionally, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while willfully or recklessly contravening the Act or regulations, including submitting false information related to an individual’s quarantine plan, could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

In addition, travellers can also receive fines under contraventions regulations. The regulations provide police and other enforcement officers additional tools to enforce the Quarantine Act. Under the regulations, any traveller who refuses to comply with the Quarantine Act could face a fine of up to $3,000 (this is the most common fine) for each day of non-compliance or for each offence committed. All fines issued under the regulations are also subject to applicable surcharge fees that are determined by the province.

Travellers entering Canada by air need to book a hotel for a three-night stay upon arrival. They also need to provide a negative result for a COVID-19 molecular test taken within a 72-hour timeframe of their scheduled flight.