Bulldog puppies stolen during break-and-enter in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help after three puppies were stolen during a break-and-enter in the city.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on April 10, Surrey RCMP responded to a break-and-enter along 8th Avenue.

Officers believe the offence occurred the same day between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. while the home was unoccupied.

After the residents returned home they found their three Lilac American Bulldog puppies had been stolen.

RCMP would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who may have any information.

Surrey RCMP can be reached at 604-599-0502, or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.