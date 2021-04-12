B.C. to be more selective with health orders during 3rd wave of pandemic

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

With the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic crashing over British Columbia, the province’s public health officer says she is trying to be more selective this time around with closures and health orders to fight the virus.

“We have recognized from the very beginning that the impacts of shutdowns and the measures that we take in public health don’t affect people equally,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“That has been an important consideration that we have taken all along in our management of this pandemic.”

Henry pointed to new rules rolling out this week that will allow health authorities to shut down individual businesses for 10 days where transmission has occurred with three or more cases as an effort to avoid sector-wide shut downs.

“Public health has been working hard with businesses that have been impacted by this virus, and it is through no fault of one business, it’s not about blaming them,” she said.

“We want to keep businesses open and keep people working, because we know how important that is, not just for the economy but for our health.”

She did not offer any hint of what she may do with the current pause on indoor dining at restaurants in B.C., which is currently set to expire on April 19.

With active cases in B.C. expected to reach an all-time high this week, Dr. Henry said she is in no rush to follow the lead of Ontario, which today closed schools.

“We heard loud and clear from families across the board, and from many of the educators in school systems, that when we had that shutdown of schools last year that it impacted negatively,” she said, noting discussion on the issue take place "daily."

“When we see increased transmission in the community, it’s when children were not in school… The important structure that school gives to families and communities, is really important and is a less risky environment.”

On Monday, B.C. announced 3,289 new COVID-19 cases, including 299 in the Interior Health region, over the past three days.