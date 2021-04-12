BC Conservation Officer Service hands out fines for illegal fishing

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service

Illegal fishing near Revelstoke has led to three men receiving hefty fines.

The BC Conservation Officer Service says "three men have received a combined $1,740 in fines in relation to the overfishing of bull trout at a Revelstoke area lake."

Two of the men were from Revelstoke and one man was from Golden. The trio was charged Sunday for exceeding their daily quotas and possession limits of bull trout, as well as dressing fish in a way to prevent the number from being determined. Eleven fish and related fishing gear were also seized.

In B.C., bull trout are a blue-listed species (any species or ecosystem that is of special concern) and susceptible to being over-harvested in early spring.

Fear not, the fillets did not go to waste. Conservation officers were able to process and donate all 36 pounds of the seized fish to the Golden Food Bank.