BC announces 3,289 new coronavirus cases, 299 in IH region

The B.C. government has announced 3,289 new COVID-19 cases, including 299 in the Interior Health region, over the past three days.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 112,829, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 9,937 active cases in the province with 368 people in the hospital, 121 of whom are in the ICU.

New cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

April 9/10 — 1,283 new cases

April 10/11 — 1,036 new cases

April 11/12 — 970 new cases

There were 18 new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,513.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said exact data on variants is not available, but approximately 50 per cent of all new cases have been linked to a variant, mostly the B1117 U.K. strain.

There have now been 1.1M doses of all versions of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in B.C.

“This is, I don’t need to say, our third wave,” Henry said. “And knowing this, we need to chart our best path forward to manage this wave.”

She urged the public to follow health guidelines and travel restrictions

“If you live in Penticton, you should not be going to Sun Peaks, or Oliver or Kelowna right now. We need to only do those types of travel if it is essential.”