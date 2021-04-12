COVID-19 public exposure warning issued for Sasquatch Mountain Resort

Photo: Sasquatch Mountain Resort/Facebook

Fraser Health has issued a coronavirus (COVID-19) public exposure warning for a ski resort in Agassiz.

The health authority posted the notice April 12 for Sasquatch Mountain Resort (20955 Hemlock Valley Rd), and the warning covers the complete days of April 4 and 5.

Specifically, Fraser Health is requesting "anyone at the site after hours, attending any gatherings, staff ski day or staying in the staff housing" on those days should self-isolate, while anyone else who attended the site but did not stay after hours, attend gatherings, participate in staff ski day, or stay in staff housing has been asked to self-monitor.

Fraser Health lists public exposures on its website in order to reach any people who may have potentially become infected who they could not contact privately.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times. If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities," explains Fraser Health.

If you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek testing and then self-isolate, urges the health authority.

Sasquatch Mountain Resort has now closed for the season.