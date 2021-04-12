Metro Vancouver barbershop chorus finds way to still practise

Photo: Glacier Media

When you sing in a barbershop chorus, harmony is everything.

And that means there’s just no substitute for singing live, together, in person.

So when the Vancouver Thunderbirds, along with choirs around the country, found themselves unable to gather in the face of COVID-19, they looked for alternatives.

They started with rehearsals on the ubiquitous Zoom meeting platform. But, as anyone who’s tried to sing so much as “happy birthday” in a virtual group knows, such platforms have an inherent time lag. Rehearsals mean each singer staying muted and singing along to learning tracks, visible but unable to hear each other.

“You can only do so much in Zoom,” noted Jeff Gogol, the chorus’s music vice-president.

Searching for more ideas for safe singing together in a time of coronavirus, the group came across an idea from the North American Barbershop Harmony Society: parking lot rehearsals.

With the so-called “carbershop” rehearsals, singers remain safely in their vehicles, gathered in a semi-circle in a parking lot. Each singer gets a microphone that feeds to a central mixing board and then transmits over FM radio to the gathered cars.

The director is the only one who remains outside, leading the singers from front and centre while chorus members sing from the safety of their cars.

There’s no time lag, and everyone can hear the entire group, allowing them to adjust to each other’s voices just as they would during an in-person rehearsal.

“It’s a good way to actually harmonize but still follow medical health officer’s orders,” Gogol said. “It’s amazing. To actually listen and actually get to harmonize with it, it’s so much better than just the learning tracks.”

The group has been holding its weekend car rehearsals, when weather and scheduling permit, at Burnaby’s Riverway Sports Complex, which has an appropriately large parking lot.

Now that the weather’s getting nicer, the chorus is hoping to be able to practise more regularly.

In the meantime, parking lot carbershop gives them a chance to connect and keep on making the music they all love.

“Just keeping the chorus together has been great,” Gogol said.