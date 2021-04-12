Explosive device found on beach near Victoria over weekend

Photo: Oak Bay Police

A non-detonating explosive device found on the beach near Victoria on Saturday afternoon has been destroyed at a safe location by members of the Victoria Police explosive disposal unit.

A bomb-detecting robot was used to safely remove the device, which was reported to Oak Bay Police at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The device had washed up on a Gonzales Bay beach. The orange Nxburst brand cartridge had been in the water for some time, according to police.

The cartridge is used in the contruction industry as a safe alternative to traditional explosives and produces a controllable pressure wave that limits airblast overpressure, unlike detonating explosives. Oak Bay Police said in a statement that they do not know the origin of the device or how it wound up onshore.