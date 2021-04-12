10 more BC flights added to exposure list

Photo: Contributed

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added another 10 flights to its list of potential coronavirus exposures including:

March 21: Air Canada 212, Vancouver to Calgary

April 2: American Airlines 2263, Dallas to Vancouver

April 5: Air Canada 225, Calgary to Vancouver

April 5: Air Canada 215, Calgary to Vancouver

April 6: WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna

April 7: WestJet 136, Vancouver to Calgary

April 7: WestJet 4039, Fort MacKay to Calgary

April 7: Air Canada 242, Vancouver to Edmonton

April 8: Air Canada 8625, Winnipeg to Vancouver

April 9: WestJet 320, Vancouver to Edmonton

Passengers on the affected flights are urged to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

For more information, click here.