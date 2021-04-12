Coquitlam man sings O Canada from his front yard every day for a year during pandemic

Photo: Terry O'Neill

Remember that 7 p.m. cheer?

While the nightly applause appears to have died down, one Coquitlam man is keeping the tradition alive during the pandemic — using his voice to give thanks and praise to frontline workers.

Adam Turpin, a professional singer who also teaches music at a Burnaby elementary school, has been singing O Canada nightly out front of his home since April 8.

In 365 days, he’s only missed two performances — once for his wedding anniversary and once to celebrate his dad’s birthday.

“It brings me great joy to know that I can reach out to our frontline workers, I want to let them know that the work they are doing is not going unnoticed in this uncertain and unpredictable time,” said Turpin.

A classically trained bass baritone singer, Turpin hoped his powerful rendition of Canada’s national anthem would give others pleasure. So far that appears to be the case.

On April 8, the one-year anniversary of his first musical ‘cheer’ to frontline workers, his performance was attended by Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart and a number of neighbours.

But Turpin said this wasn’t the first time his neighbours showed their appreciation by standing on their porches and decks to hear him sing.

“I haven’t been out there alone since I started doing it,” he said.