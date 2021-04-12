B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine online booking is back up after maintenance

Photo: CTV News

If you've noticed a wait while attempting to book a vaccine appointment through the provincial vaccine booking appointment system, you're not alone.

"The computer appointment booking system for BC Covid vaccination is down," Joanne Fisette tells Castanet. "I had registered last week and received a text message during the night that I could book an appointment to get a vaccination."

When she tried to book her vaccine, the system would not allow her.

Interior Health says the system is now back up after being down for maintenance overnight.

British Columbians over the age of 60 are currently eligible register to book their vaccine online.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being offered to British Columbians between the ages of 55-65 at select pharmacies. You can find a complete list on the British Columbia Pharmacy association's website.