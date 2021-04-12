NDP government to lay out priorities with BC throne speech

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia's NDP government is set to present its throne speech later today, laying out its priorities more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth has said the throne speech will focus on getting B.C. through and beyond the pandemic.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson is set to table the government's first budget on April 20. Last December in a fiscal update she forecast a budget deficit nearing $14 billion.

Farnworth says the budget will include details of government investment in infrastructure, but will also keep focused on the fight against COVID-19.

Interim Liberal Leader Shirley Bond says the government's economic, social and health programs throughout the pandemic have been unfocused and the Opposition will demand initiatives with straightforward goals.

Adam Olsen, one of two B.C. Greens in the legislature, says the NDP has yet to offer a clear agenda since their fall election win.