Adults in Whistler, eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

WHISTLER, B.C. - Adults living and working in Whistler, B.C., will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday.

Vancouver Coastal Health says eligible residents will be required to provide proof of their permanent resident address in Whistler with a provincial driver’s licence or valid credit card statement, or present a recent paystub to confirm their employment in the area.

Whistler adults between 18 and 54 years of age will receive a vaccination at the Whistler Conference Centre.

Those 55 to 65 years old can receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy or wait to receive a Pfizer or Moderna shot at the Whistler Conference Centre during the week of April 19.

There have been 1,505 COVID-19 cases in the community from the start of the new year until April 5, with the majority occurring in people aged 20 to 39.

The health authority adds that the Howe Sound health area has the highest rate of COVID-19 of any local health area in the province, with the majority of these cases residing in the Whistler community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021.