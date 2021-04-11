171790
172047
BC  

Police say 12-year-old killed in skiing accident Saturday at Mount Seymour

Child dies in skiing accident

The Canadian Press - | Story: 330615

North Vancouver RCMP say a child has died after a skiing accident on an area mountain.

Police say they were called to Mount Seymour at about 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of a seriously injured 12-year-old.

Mounties say the child was injured during a ski accident, but did not specify the nature of the accident.

Paramedics took the child to BC Children's Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The BC Coroners Service says it is investigating, and would not be able to provide further details at this time.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

172299