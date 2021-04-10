Vancouver landlord stabbed numerous times after asking woman to leave property

Photo: Contributed

A landlord of a commercial building in southeast Vancouver was stabbed numerous times after a confrontation between a woman with a weapon turned violent.



According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department, the incident occurred last weekend when the landlord approached the woman at the rear of his property and asked her to leave. The woman became aggressive and stabbed the man multiple times but he was able to escape and call the police.

Police officers in the area located the woman and she was arrested for assault with a weapon and taken to jail.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries