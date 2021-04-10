B.C. residents over 60 years old can now register for a COVID-19 vaccination

Photo: The Canadian Press

Another age bump for eligible British Columbians to get a shot, as registration for the COVID-19 vaccination extends to residents over the age of 60.

In a release from Ministry of Health on Saturday, the government is inviting people born in 1961 and earlier, Indigenous peoples 18+, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable to now register to book their vaccine appointments.

Nearly one million British Columbians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with the total vaccine doses administered in B.C. at 1,025,019 according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, people are encouraged to visit the informational page on the B.C. government's website.

Eligible residents can now register to book their vaccine appointment through Get Vaccinated system in one of three ways:

online, 24/7, at gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated

through a provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 1-833-838-2323 or

in-person at the nearest Service BC location.

B.C.'s age-based program runs parallel to the pharmacy program for people between the ages of 55 and 65. Now, anyone between 55 and 65 years of age is eligible to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in local pharmacies throughout the province. A full list of participating pharmacies can be found online here.

According to the release, more pharmacies will be added in the days to come.

Since the start of the Get Vaccinated provincial registration and booking system on April 6, 2021, nearly 650,000 British Columbians have registered and more than 170,000 have booked their shot.

Nearly 170 mass vaccinations clinics throughout the province are now operating. The province estimates around 40,000 vaccinations are expected to be administered each day as the program continues to ramp up.