Small dog fatally attacked, owner injured by another dog at B.C. park

A dog owner has come forward to police after his dog allegedly attacked and killed another dog at Mount Douglas Park.

Saanich Police say on Friday afternoon the man identified himself to police and is fully cooperating with Saanich Animal Control Officers.

“Thank you to the public and media partners for creating awareness of this incident,” says Const. Markus Anastasiades.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said a small dog was mauled by an off-leash dog near the summit of Mount Douglas Park on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. The small dog, which was on a leash with its owner, was rushed to a veterinary hospital but had to be put down.

The dog’s owner was also bitten by the large dog and had minor injuries.

Police are reminding dog owners they must keep their dogs on a leash or under control at all times. They’re urging the owner of the large dog to speak with animal control officers.