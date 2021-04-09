Self-poisonings more prevalent amongst teens in areas that lack mental health services

Photo: pixabay

Teenage girls in rural B.C. are poisoning themselves at a rate much higher than urban areas.

New research from the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit examined self-poisoning incidents for those aged 10 to 19 between the years of 2009 and 2017.

With data gathered from hospitals, the census and locations of mental health services throughout the province, researchers found that self-poisoning rates were highest in rural areas with poorly distributed mental health services compared to urban regions.

“We need to ensure mental health supports are accessible across the province,” says Ian Pike, BCIRPU director, professor in the department of pediatrics at the University of British Columbia, and investigator with BC Children’s Hospital.

The study found that 81 per cent of the children and youth who poisoned themselves were girls, with the most common reason being the desire to relieve psychological pain.

The study also suggests that given recent increases in depression diagnoses and antidepressant prescriptions for girls age 12 to 19, mental health and antidepressant accessibility may have contributed to increased self-poisoning rates among girls.

“Although antidepressants increase young people’s risk of suicidal thoughts, the benefits of antidepressant treatment greatly outweigh the potential dangers,” Pike says. “Physicians should monitor young patients for signs of mental health concerns, closely monitor those who are prescribed antidepressants and discuss alternative coping strategies.”

The study found that the most common substance used was non-opioid painkillers (e.g. acetaminophen and ibuprofen), while the second most common substance was medication for anxiety and depression.