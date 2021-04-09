B.C. had 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

New daily COVID-19 cases remain high in British Columbia, with 1,262 people diagnosed in the past 24 hours, including 132 people in the Interior. This is the highest single day jump in cases in the Interior Health region since the pandemic began.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 109,540, and there remains 9,574 active cases. Active cases rose by 390 since Thursday.

There are now 332 people hospitalized with the disease in the province – down by four since Wednesday – 102 of whom are being treated in ICU.

Another 15,673 people across the province are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Two more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,495.

There were 40,018 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 1,025,019 doses, 87,606 of which were second doses.

“This is a significant milestone for all of us, and we will continue to work to get vaccines into arms as soon as we can,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement.

“Today, people 65 and older, Indigenous peoples 18 and over, and individuals who have received their ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter may register for their vaccine.”

Another 345 variant of concern cases have been identified in B.C. since the numbers were last reported on Tuesday, bringing the total variant cases to 4,111. This includes 3,082 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 55 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 974 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant. Of these, 105 remain active.

The outbreak at Eagle Ridge Hospital was declared over Friday.