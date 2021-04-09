Man 'appeared to be masturbating' on Surrey walking path: RCMP

Photo: Google Maps

The Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an indecent act investigation.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on April 8, two youths were on a walking path near 100 Avenue and Park Drive, when they came across an unknown man who appeared to be masturbating, explains a news release.

When the youths told the man they were calling police, he ran away. However, he did not "approach, interact with, or physically harm the youths."

The man was described as South Asian, wearing a white hooded sweater with a black puffy jacket on top, and grey sweat pants. He also had a small black dog with him that "looked like a poodle."

Investigators are now asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with information that may help identify the suspect, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or online.