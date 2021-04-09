Funding helps Interior post-secondary students during pandemic

Photo: Contributed

The provincial government is touting the emergency funding it has delivered to Interior post-secondary schools over the past year to help students cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, five post-secondary institutions in the Interior, including Okanagan College and Thompson Rivers University, have received more than $1.6 million to help students with a broad range of emergency costs, including living expenses, food, travel, laptops and other supports for students who are returning to campuses in September.

"The pandemic has created new challenges for everyone, including students at post-secondary institutions across the Interior,” Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee, said in a statement.

“We don't want to see anyone in a position where financial challenges can mean the difference between leaving school or paying rent, and that's why we're making sure this fund will be available for another school year."

The funding is part of a $6.5 million provincewide Student Emergency Assistance Fund made over the past year. In 2020, the funding assisted about 5,400 B.C. students.

Students at a B.C. post-secondary institution can apply for emergency funding through their school's financial aid office or Indigenous student service centre.

Interior schools have received the following amounts over the past year: