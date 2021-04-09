Warm weather next week will kick off spring freshet in BC

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre

An upcoming warm spell next week is expected to kick off the spring melt across the province, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

But in some good news, snowpacks in the B.C. Southern Interior are at, or just slightly above, normal.

The Okanagan basin is at 109% of normal, while the Boundary sits at 103%. The South Thompson is 100%, North Thompson at 103%, Lower Thompson at 122% and Similkameen at 112%.

“Since mid-March, temperatures have remained seasonable to slightly below normal through the province, resulting in a slight delay in snow melt,” said the River Forecast Centre on Friday. “An upcoming warm spell beginning the week of April 12 will kick start snow melt at low and mid elevations throughout the province.”

The centre says the warm weather may create “challenges” for smaller creeks and lower elevation areas, but the upcoming warm weather may be considered a positive for larger, higher elevation watersheds.

By early April, nearly 95% of the annual BC snowpack has typically accumulated. Peak provincial snowpack usually occurs in mid-April, said the centre.

As always, short and mid-range weather forecasts are the most important facets of predicting possible flooding.

“Scenarios that could exacerbate flood risk this year include prolonged cool weather followed by a rapid shift to persistent hot weather (particularly in May), or persistent wet weather or extreme short-term rainfall. Favourable scenarios would include continued dry weather and seasonal temperatures,” the centre said.