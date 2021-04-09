ICBC says all drivers will have their rebate cheque by the end of the month

Photo: Contributed

ICBC says it is on track to mail out 2.86 million rebate cheques by the end of April.

Two weeks ago, ICBC began mailing small batches of COVID-19 rebate cheques directly to eligible customers. Large-scale distribution through the vendor started April 6 and, as of Thursday, April 8, approximately 940,000 cheques have been issued.

The rebate to drivers, worth a combined $600M, will go to most customers who had vehicles insured for all or part of the six-month period between April 1 and Sept. 30, 2020.

The average rebate is about $190 per policy, or 19 per cent of the premium a customer paid for coverage during the six-month period.

The cheques were delayed last month by a cyber-attack on the third-party contractor ICBC was using to manage the rebate program. The insurance provider says an investigation has confirmed that no ICBC customer information was obtained by unauthorized parties and there were no impacts to ICBC's systems, which remain secure.?