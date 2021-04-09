AstraZeneca vaccine now being distributed through pharmacies in some BC Interior cities

Photo: CTV News

UPDATE 11:52 a.m.

One of the owners of the downtown Kelowna Pharmasave, Leanne Misfeldt says the phone lines at the downtown location are ringing off the hook and she has asked Castanet to direct everyone who wants to sign up for a vaccine to go online.

Randy Mills tells Castanet he signed up for a vaccine a week ago at the Costco pharmacy in Kelowna, "I'm at the Costco in Kelowna at this very moment. I'm 62 years of age and registered for a waitlist appointment last Saturday. I received an email an hour ago, advising me that appointments for today were available. I'm receiving the AstraZeneca first shot. I am very grateful!"

A full list of pharmacies distributing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the BC Interior is here.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.

The British Columbia Pharmacy association has now released a complete list of the pharmacies in B.C that are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The website indicates, "the COVID-19 AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine through communities is available to those ages 55-65 (inclusive) in government selected communities. These shots are available as the first dose of a patient's COVID-19 vaccine ONLY."

They now have a complete list of all the pharmacies that offering the vaccine and the different protocols necessary to book an appointment.

In the Thompson-Okanagan, Penticton, is the only city that is not on the list.

UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

The pharmacist at the Mission Park Pharmasave on Lakeshore Rd., Charlotte McAssey, has reached out to Castanet to let us know that they are being overwhelmed by phone calls for appointments.

The pharmacist tells Castanet that they have received the AstraZeneca vaccine but are not set up to book appointments online until likely early next week.

"We are so busy taking phone calls right now we don't have time to do anything else," says McAssey.

ORIGINAL 9:57 a.m.

Kelowna residents aged 55 to 65 can now sign up for the AstraZeneca vaccine at the downtown Pharmasave on Doyle Ave.

One of the owners of the pharmacy, Leanne Misfeldt, tells Castanet they received 400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine Thursday night, "we just got a call from IH telling us that we have been given 400 doses but there wasn't much more information shared."

Misfeldt says they have two pharmacists on staff and they are encouraging eligible residents to sign up for an appointment online.

"This is really good news for our community," says Misfeldt.

According to the Pharmasave downtown Kelowna website, "protecting the health, safety and well-being of Pharmasave customers and staff is always our highest priority, but particularly during the rapidly evolving COVID-19 health situation. As determined by provincial and territorial governments, some Pharmasave stores are now administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. Participation varies by province. Details and frequently asked questions can be found below."

The website indicates the Mission Park Pharmasave on Lakeshore Rd. is also offering the vaccine. Castanet has reached out to the BC Pharmacy Association for more information on other pharmacies that may be offering the vaccine.

Pharmasave has a list of participating B.C. pharmacies on its website, including the pharmacy on 30th Ave. in Vernon.

Pharmacies in the Lower Mainland have been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 55 and 65 for weeks now. The provincial government announced last week that program would be making its way to the BC Interior by today.

This is a developing story and Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.