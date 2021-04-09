Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla

Photo: DriveBC Zopkios Southbound - N Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt Friday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of up to 15 to 20 cm are expected as an active frontal system is sliding down the B.C. coast and will impact the south coast starting Friday morning.

"With an ideal southwesterly flow, ample moisture, and relatively low snow levels, the Coquihalla Summit is expected to get snow, heavy at times, starting mid-morning and continuing into this evening," states the alert from Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries overnight.

You are advised to adjust your driving with changing road conditions, visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.