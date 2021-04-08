Meet the Vancouver dance moms taking TikTok by storm

A group of Vancouver moms are racking up the views on social media, thanks to their groovy moves.

The House Wives of Hip Hop (the name also acknowledges their love of house music) have garnered over three million views on TikTok since they started posting short dance videos last summer.

The group comprises seven local women and was formed six years ago when the ladies realized their kids were having a blast at dance class and they wanted in on the action.

After receiving some lessons from Boogaloo Academy co-owner Jheric Hizon, the team honed their skills and were eventually winning medals and performing at the West Coast Women's Show and Victoria Women's Expo.

"We really try and respect the artists and the people who founded hip hop and the reasons for why they started doing these dances in the first place," explains member Kerrie Everitt.

COVID-19 has forced the troupe to get creative. Three members, who live near each other, have started dancing in alleys, carports, parks, and various other East Vancouver locations.

Not even a global pandemic can stop this ensemble from spreading joy; in fact, it's actually helped their popularity.

"If we could encourage somebody to dance in their living room or try to learn a TikTok and just enjoy themselves, try something new that they might find scary, that just makes us really happy as a group," says co-founder Alexa Uhrich.