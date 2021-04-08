Month-long highway closure looms on Trans-Canada through Kicking Horse Canyon

Photo: BC Gov't

Major construction gets underway next week on the Trans-Canada Highway Kicking Horse Canyon project near Golden.

The fourth phase of the project will improve safety on the most technically challenging section of Highway 1.

The $601-million project includes realigning and four-laning the final 4.8 kilometres of the highway through the canyon, along with a centre median barrier. Shoulders will also be widened to accommodate cyclists.

"We know this work will significantly upgrade this challenging section of Highway 1, especially for all of the commercial truck drivers who travel this corridor regularly. Once the work is completed, everyone who travels this route will benefit," said Rob Fleming, B.C.'s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Rockfall and avalanche hazards will be mitigated with bridges, rock catchment ditches and other measures, while wildlife exclusion fencing and passage opportunities will help prevent collisions.

Travellers are reminded there will be a one-month extended highway closure from April 12 to May 14, along with weekday closures for the last half of May.

During the closures, traffic will be routed via Highways 93S and 95, which will add up to 1.5 hours of travel time.

A "commuter pass system" will allow local commuters and essential local traffic to be escorted through the construction zone during two brief peak-period windows.

"This is a very exciting project for our community," said Golden Mayor Ron Oszust. "once completed, there will be a much safer and more accessible route into the community."

This stretch of highway carries more than 12,000 vehicles daily during the summer.

Work is expected to be substantially complete in winter 2023-24.